BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers saved an infant’s life after administering CPR in Roxbury late Sunday night.

Officers responding to the area of Bragdon Street around 10:45 p.m. learned that a baby had gone into respiratory distress and was not breathing, Boston police said.

They positioned the infant and began CPR to clear the baby’s airway.

The infant began breathing and crying.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the baby to Boston Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

“We are grateful and relieved that the officers were equipped with the training to help this family and to save the baby’s life,” the Boston Police Department said in a press release. “Job well done!”

