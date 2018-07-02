BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Two Boston police officers are showing that America is the land that they love with their Fourth of July version of “Carpool Karaoke.”

In what they’re calling “Cop Pool Karaoke,” Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares discuss the upcoming Fourth of July holiday on the video before belting out a stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”

“She was actually operating the cruiser the entire time,” McNulty said. “10 and 2, seatbelt on. She was not distracted. She was multi-tasking.”

The officers talk about the holiday and how it’s fun to fire cannons over the city’s Charles River … legally.

The video is a spoof of “Carpool Karaoke,” a segment on the “Late Late Show with James Corden,” where musical guests join Corden for a joyride as they sing along to their songs.

Tavares, an accomplished singer and 17-year veteran of the department, says singing is a great stress reliever.

“With the stress that we have to go through on a day-day to basis, you need something that levels that stress out,” she said. “Music, it just makes you happy.”

The officers say they hope their video brings joy to everyone and that it helps connect the community.

