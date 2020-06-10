Boston police ordered to disclose equipment, tactics, training techniques as cries for defunding increase

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh is hammering out some ways in which Boston will budget its money in a time wrought with racial tension.

“In light of Mr. Floyd’s murder, it puts urgency to have a deeper look at our practices and how we handle ourselves,” he said at a press conference.

Like mayors across the country, Walsh is facing mounting pressure to defund police and in the face of that pressure, he took a meeting with the department Wednesday to talk dollars and cents.

“What I was hearing last week was cut the budget, reduce the budget take police overtime away,” he said. “Now, the conversations are how can we take money in the police department and redirect it towards mental health care and equity training.”

These statements came as city councilors voted to require the Boston Police Department to disclose its equipment, tactics and training methods to the city.

“This would provide a starting point in terms of having some specifics on what does BPD possess right now,” Councilor at Large Michelle Wu said. “What kind of weapons or military vehicle? How did we come about those? Did we have to pay for it? Did it come from federal programs? To understand what resources have gone to that.”

The council also called for an account of what was deployed during the recent protests.

“We need to think about what it means to create a truly safe community for every person in that community,” Wu said.

Walsh said he is dealing with a budget that is roughly $80 million less than normal due to coronaviurs.

So, where every dollar goes is important.

“Just cutting the budget doesn’t solve anything, cutting the budget doesn’t deal with racism, cutting the budget doesn’t deal with systematic issues,” Walsh said. “That doesn’t resolve anything.”

Over the last two years, 11 percent of the city’s budget has been allocated to police.

