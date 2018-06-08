Boston police: Pedestrian shoots driver in apparent road rage incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an apparent road rage incident involving a pedestrian that ended in a shooting Friday afternoon in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding around 3 p.m. to the Codman Square section of the neighborhood found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A pedestrian armed with a gun fired on the driver of a car following an argument in a crosswalk, according to police.

Ayisha Eddins said she saw the fight that preceded an eruption of gunfire.

“I heard someone shouting,” she said. “The next thing you know, I saw the guy standing in the middle of the street with blood running down his shirt.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple shots were fired during the incident. A Toyota Camry was left riddled with bullet holes and a window of a nearby business was blown out.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)