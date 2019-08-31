Boston police prepare for large crowds, protesters at Straight Pride parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are preparing for large crowds at the Straight Pride parade on Saturday and are trying to make sure that everyone stays safe.

The parade is set to begin at 12 p.m. and police are expecting there to be a lot of protestors along the route.

“All we want to do is march from Copley Square to City Hall, we’re permitted and we have that right,” parade organizer John Hugo said. “We want to exercise our first amendment rights.”

A lot of groups have stated on social media they are against this, and will attend in protest.

The parade participants will be marching along Boylston Street to Tremont. It is supposed to end with a rally at City Hall Plaza.

Streets along the route will be closed for the duration of the event, and ”No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday” parking restrictions will be in effect.

Organizers hope there will be around 1,000 people attending the parade and rally.

For anyone in this area from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., even if you have nothing to do with the parade or the protests, you can’t have coolers or pets nearby.

You also can’t have cans. glass containers, wagons, pull carts, or bicycles. You can bring backpacks and strollers if necessary but police say they may be searched.

Boston Police have made a full list of what is prohibited at the parade.

Extra officers will be stationed along the route both in uniform, and normal clothes.

Cameras will be put up too.

Traffic is expected to be impacted along the route and surrounding areas. Travelers are encouraged to leave extra time, seek alternate routes or utilize public transportation.

Parade participants starting to show up ahead of today's parade. @bostonpolice also out and getting ready for parade and protests #7News pic.twitter.com/mSDQJDQH24 — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) August 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)