Boston police preparing to launch body-worn camera program

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department will begin to implement a body-worn camera program on Monday.

In a statement on the department’s website, police officials say the new technology provides “an opportunity to showcase and enhance the department’s commitment to transparency while further strengthening the level of trust that exists between the men and women of the Boston Police Department and our community.”

The Axion cameras will be deployed to officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), District C-11 (Dorchester), and the Youth Violence Strike Force. Nearly 200 officers will wear cameras as the department begins the roll-out.

The body-worn cameras will be used in:

Vehicle Stops;

Investigative person stops: consensual, or articulable reasonable suspicion stops pursuant to Rule 323 (FIOE Report), or stops supported by probable cause;

All dispatched calls for service involving contact with civilians;

Initial responses by patrol officers, including on-site detentions, investigations pursuant to an arrest, arrests, and initial suspect interviews on-scene;

Transport of prisoners;

Pat frisks and searches of persons incident to arrest (if not already activated);

Incidents of Emergency Driving;

Incidents of Pursuit Driving;

When an officer reasonably believes a crowd control incident may result in unlawful activity;

Any contact that becomes adversarial, including a Use of Force incident, when the officer has not already activated the BWC; or Any other civilian contact or official duty that the officer reasonably believes should be recorded to enhance policing transparency, increase public trust and police-community relations, or preserve factual representations of officer-civilian interactions.

While there will be specific circumstances around recording, officers will be given discretion to turn their camera on during any citizen contact or official duty circumstance. Additionally, they will also be allowed the discretion to turn the cameras off in order to protect sensitive information, privacy of individuals or due to confidentiality concerns.

Equipped officers have been ordered to wear cameras during their assigned tour of duty. Although, the community should be aware that there are circumstances during which uniformed officers will not be wearing cameras as this roll out begins. These circumstances are based off camera battery life and roles of department personnel. Examples include, but are not limited to:

Supervisors or Detectives on their assigned shifts.

Officers not currently assigned to C-6, C-11 or the Youth Violence Strike Force.

Officers performing a paid detail or working overtime.

Detectives performing a uniformed paid detail or working overtime.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)