Boston police present check to family of boy battling cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officials presented a Cops for Kids With Cancer check Tuesday to the family of a little boy who is battling leukemia.

Retired Boston Police Capt. Paul Ivans and officers from District A-1 and District A-15 presented 3-year-old Jonathan McCollum Jr. and his parents with a generous check from Cops for Kids with Cancer at the District A-15 police station. Police said Jonathan, who has been fighting leukemia, was “thrilled to receive the officers’ gifts of toys and trucks!”

Since the inception of CFKWC in 2008, the organization has provided the families of children who have cancer with over 2.5 million dollars, and it continues, day-in and day-out, to raise money to assist in donating funds for treatment and other needs that these families may encounter during their fight against this disease.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)