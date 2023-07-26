BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police provided an update Tuesday as investigators continue to search for the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park last week.

The crash happened on Tuesday of last week around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Wood Avenue.

On scene, police said officers found a 4-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries after being struck in the crash. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Family members identified the boy who was killed as Ivan Pierre.

Police later released surveillance video of a car possibly connected to the crash.

In their update this week, Boston police described a “suspect vehicle” in the case as a gray Chevrolet Spark with a model year between 2016 and 2022. Police said the car was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives at at (617) 343-4470.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

