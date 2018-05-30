Boston police recover 3 guns, arrest 2 in Roxbury

One of three guns recovered by Boston police Tuesday. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers recovered three firearms in three separate incidents Tuesday that resulted in two arrests, officials said.

Officers responding to a 3:13 p.m. report of a foud firearm in the area of 10 Lattimore Court in Roxbury located and recovered a loaded 9mm Lorcin handgun.

Then, at about 7:30 p.m., officers assigned to the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested James Witkowski-Owens, 23, of Randolph, after he was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson model SW9VE in the area of Washington and Williams streets in Roxbury, according to police.

A little more than four hours later, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit arrested Anthony Johnson, 34, of Dorchester on firearm and drug charges after an investigation in the area of 99 Wayland St. revealed a loaded .40 caliber Taurus Millenium G2 PT140 handgun and several bags of crack cocaine.

Witkowski-Owens is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Johnson will be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

