Boston police recover drone spotted over Fenway Park during Red Sox game

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have recovered a drone that was spotted flying over Fenway Park during Thursday night’s game between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation after the drone was first spotted during the late innings of the game.

Red Sox officials reported the sighting to the Boston Police Department.

Police say that following a joint investigation with state police, the Suffolk County DA’s office, and the FAA, investigators have “recovered and are in possession of” the drone in question.

Officials say the operator of the drone has been identified as a juvenile. No charges have been announced at this time.

Flying drones in or around stadiums is prohibited starting one hour before and ending one hour after the scheduled game and is prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles of the stadium, according to the FAA.

Violating this law could result in FAA civil penalties up to $32,666 and criminal fines of up to $250,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

