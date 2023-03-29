DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after Boston police recovered a loaded handgun and additional ammo from a playground in Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department said the items were recovered from Walker Playground on Norfolk Street Monday afternoon after police were contacted by a concerned individual who spotted the gun.

According to the department’s website, police collected a loaded 9mm Taurus GC3 handgun as well as a loaded magazine, which were turned over to the BPD Firearms Analysis Unit for processing.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

