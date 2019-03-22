Boston police recover loaded gun from Jamaica Plain laundry room

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers responding to a reported disturbance in a Jamaica Plain building early Friday morning recovered a loaded handgun.

Officers responding to a report of a group of men causing a disturbance in the area of 954 Parker St. about 6:33 a.m. spotted three men quickly leaving a laundry room, according to Boston police.

As they searched the room, officers found a black jacket on top of a laundry machine that contained a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber firearm.

The firearm was seized and turned over to the Boston Police Department’s Ballistics Unit.