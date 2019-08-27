Boston police recover loaded gun in sewer drain

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police officers recovered a loaded firearm from inside a Dorchester sewer Tuesday evening.

With the help of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission officers responding to the scene on Wabon Street around 4:15 p.m. found a black and grey Taurus .380 ACP firearm loaded with one live round of .380 ammunition in the chamber and three live rounds of .380 ammunition in the magazine.

The department said the strange find is under investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275.

No further information was released.

