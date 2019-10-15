Boston police recover loaded long rifle during arrest in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapons charges after police say they recovered a loaded long rifle while responding to a report of a person with a gun in Dorchester on Monday.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 381 Centre St. about 8 p.m. learned that four males had been seen arguing and one of them appeared to be holding a rifle, according to police.

After spotting the suspect, police detained Paul Brown, 33, of Dorchester, as he came out of a driveway.

He was arrested on weapons charges after a Mossberg International 71ST .22-caliber long rifle with a magazine containing 23 rounds leaning up against a chain-link fence in the driveway.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and carrying a rifle or shotgun on a public way.

