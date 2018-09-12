Boston police recover package with 20 bags of suspected marijuana

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department intercepted 20 bags of what is believed to be marijuana in Dorchester Tuesday night.

Officers responding to recover a package on Morrissey Boulevard about 6:45 p.m. found a package containing 20 bags of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, according to Boston police.

The package and its contents were forwarded to the State Lab for analysis.

