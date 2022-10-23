DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday.

Sunday Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester.

Police said they found Sanders around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird Street. Sanders was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are actively reviewing the incident, and urge anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

