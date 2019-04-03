Boston police release image of man sought in Seaport hit-and-run that left woman injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen Amtrak truck that struck a woman in the Seaport on Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Northern Avenue at Fan Pier Boulevard found a pedestrian suffering from minor injuries and a white Amtrak truck with a flat tire and front end damage.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Amtrak spokesperson says the truck was stolen from a worksite in Boston.

The alleged thief toppled a traffic light and hit several cars before running down the pedestrian. He then apparently ditched the truck and took off running.

Anyone with who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)