BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Roxbury on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Washington Street around 8:30 p.m. found two victims, a 20-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and a 23-year-old woman suffering from minor injuries, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 20-year-old woman died. Her name has not been released.

The vehicle involved is described as a 2021–2023 dark-colored Mercedes small SUV, which has damage to the front grille and front light and is missing its right-side mirror.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case. Anyone with information or video is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

