Boston police release images of man sought in connection with death investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a person of interest who is wanted in connection with a death investigation near Franklin Park.

Officers responding to a report of a body in the area of 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive in Dorchester on the afternoon of June 14 found a deceased 53-year-old woman near the public golf course, according to the Boston Police Department.

The cause and manner of the victim’s death are still pending, but investigators on Wednesday released images of a man who they would like to talk to about the discovery, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

