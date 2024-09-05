BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police released photos on Thursday of a pair of people accused of robbing a FedEx driver in Hyde Park and fleeing on a red motorized scooter.

Police said the incident happened near 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 75 Maple Street.

Boston police said the accused thieves used a knife in their robbery. The driver who was robbed told investigators both suspects wore masks.

Police said the first suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, wearing a black helmet, a black mask, a black jacket or sweatshirt, black pants, and white/black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black helmet, a red jacket, light-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Police said the men left the area on a red moped traveling in the direction of Hyde Park Avenue. The suspects were carrying a black bag attachment or backpack, according to police.

Neighbors on Wednesday told 7NEWS they were shocked by this incident.

Police on Thursday said they were still actively investigating this case and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

