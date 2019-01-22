Boston police release images of ‘person of interest’ as they search for missing woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest as they search for a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday.

Investigators released surveillance images Tuesday of a man they say is a person of interest in the ongoing search for Olivia Ambrose, who Boston police say was last seen in the area of 25 Union St. on Saturday.

In their announcement, police say investigators have reviewed surveillance recordings and created a timeline of events and locations in the areas of both downtown Boston and Charlestown in hopes of better understanding the facts and circumstances surrounding Ambrose’s disappearance.

Ambrose, who is from Wenham, lives in Jamaica Plain.

TIMELINE

11:04 PM: Ms. Ambrose is seen leaving a bar located at 25 Union Street (Hennessy’s) with a white male who has since been determined to not be involved in her disappearance.

11:42 PM: Approximately 40 minutes later, two unknown males are observed inviting Ms. Ambrose to walk with them in the area of Congress Street and State Street. One of the males appears to walk ahead while the second male places his arm around Ms. Ambrose and directs her towards the State Street MBTA Station.

12:01 AM: Approximately 20 minutes later, additional video shows Ms. Ambrose being accompanied by that same male, still with his arm around her, exiting the Bunker Hill Community MBTA Station in Charlestown. The other male party is no longer observed in any surveillance video moving forward.

12:13 AM: Approximately 10 minutes later, Ms. Ambrose and the unknown male are observed again in the area of Green Street walking together towards Bartlett Street. A short time later, phone records indicate Ms. Ambrose’s phone was in the general area of the Bunker Hill Housing Development.

Olivia Ambrose is described as a 23-year-old white female, about 5’2” tall, with blue eyes and curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red corduroy dress under a long white and grey coat.

Anyone with information regarding Ambrose’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or District A-1 (Downtown) Detectives at (617) 343-4248.

People who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BREAKING: Olivia Ambrose was last seen on surveillance video walking w an unknown male near Green St toward Bartlett St in Charlestown. Police say her phone was in the general area of Bunker Hill Housing Development. pic.twitter.com/CnYqrXQ3TT — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) January 22, 2019

