BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have released surveillance images of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a boy injured in Dorchester on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to Columbia Road and Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m. found a child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to Boston police.

The driver reportedly took off from the scene.

The boy was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Police say they are searching for a white GMC SUV that has two sunroofs and a roof rack.

The vehicle’s front passenger quarter panel was damaged along with the hood. The passenger side headlight is also believed to be broken.

A neighborhood resident who witnessed the “horrifying” crash says she rushed over to help the child.

“I don’t like that. I complain to the city about right here so many times,” witness Nicole Lamontaque said. “When his body flew over here underneath this car, I wanted to get him out, get him on his back, check him out, love him.”

Other residents stated that they’re are afraid to cross the dangerous intersection because motorists often speed through it.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Hit and Run in Dorchester https://t.co/SUo1Vx0zEp pic.twitter.com/wEl0yrLJba — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 29, 2021

