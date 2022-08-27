BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury.

Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a large group in the area of 35 Mt. Pleasant Ave., some of which were known to police from prior arrests and incidents, may have possessed firearms.

Police observed Jerrel Greene-Martin, 23, of Roxbury, place a bag, that officers believed had an unsecured firearm, in a nearby vehicle. Police stopped Greene-Martin, which caused several group members to become hostile with police.

Police said that Greene-Martin violently resisted arrest as the situation became increasingly volatile after a police pat-frisk of Green-Martin revealed narcotics.

Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury, attempted to pull Green-Martin away from officers. Police said that Mack also attempted to go to the motor vehicle where the discarded bag was.

A violent struggle ensued as Greene-Martin and Jeffery Toney, 26 of North Attleboro, ended up fighting officers on the ground. Mack also pushed an officer from behind before attempting to flee the scene. Several other members of the group, who police could not identify, attempted to interfere with the arrest.

Police detained a number of suspects before discovering the bag Greene-Martin discarded had been removed from the vehicle.

Police observed an individual fleeing the scene at high speeds on a scooter away from Mount Pleasant.

Police located the scooter and the 17-year-old operator struck the parked police vehicle. Police arrested the juvenile without incident after a pat-frisk lead police to recover a loaded firearm.

Officers recovered nearly 15 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of cocaine in the incident.

Suspects will be charged in Roxbury District Court. Greene-Martin will face drug trafficking and resisting arrest charges. Toney and Mack will be charged with assault and battery on a police officers and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old male was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the scooter crash and will be charged with multiple firearms charges, as well as negligent operation of a vehicle, failure to stop for police and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

