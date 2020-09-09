Boston police release name of Dorchester homicide victim

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Dorchester homicide investigation.

Leslie Atkins, 52, of Boston was found dead near 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive around 2:45 p.m. on June 14, according to a release issued by Boston police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since been ruled a homicide.

No further information has been made available.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information us asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

