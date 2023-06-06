BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police released new photos Tuesday as they continue efforts to identify a pair of suspects linked to a recent machete attack in the city.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on May 23 near the intersection of Tremont Street and Temple Place. An adult male victim, police said, was left with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said one of the suspects is described as a black male with short hair, wearing a gray trench coat style jacket, dark pants and white shoes.

The second suspect, according to police, is described as a black male, also with short hair, shirtless while wearing white pants and dark colored shoes.

Police previously asked for the public’s help, sharing a separate batch of photos on June 1. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston detectives at (617) 343-4571.

