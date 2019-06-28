Boston police release photo of suspect wanted in deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a murder suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Police released a photo Friday of Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, of Roxbury, who is wanted in connection with a daylight shooting on Milton Avenue that left Donell Davis, 24, of Boston, dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-343-4468.

Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

