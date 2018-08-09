Boston police release photo of suspect wanted in fatal Mass. Ave. shooting

Alan Lewis, 32, of Brockton, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in 2017. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last year that left a 37-year-old man dead.

The department shared a photo Thursday of Alan Lewis, 32, of Brockton, who is described as a black man who is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Massachusetts Avenue about 8:05 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2017, found Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a disabled vehicle, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts is urged to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

