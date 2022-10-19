BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have released a series of photos that show a man believed to be connected with a stabbing in Franklin Park that left 91-year-old Jean McGuire seriously injured last week.

McGuire, who was walking her dog at the time, was stabbed on Playstead Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Found unconscious, Boston EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she required surgery but has since been on the mend.

The department said after starting their investigation, police detectives were able to recover surveillance video from nearby, and are now looking to identify a man captured on tape.

Police ask that anyone with any information on the individual seen in the shared images call the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Courtesy of Boston Police Department

