BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have released two photos of the man they say was involved in a Larceny incident that occurred Monday at Boston City Hall.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a brown beanie, dark jacket, sweatpants, and a blue face mask.

According to an email from property management to City Hall employees obtained by 7NEWS, an unauthorized person entered several office suites and stole personal belongings, including credit cards, from employees between 12 and 1 p.m. on December 1.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4571.

