Boston police release photos of vehicle of interest in hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash earlier this month that left the victim seriously injured.

Police released photos Monday of what is believed to be a late model blue Hyundai Elantra that may have damage to the driver’s side windshield and possibly the hood and roofline, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the scene near 618 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester on Sunday, January 3 for reports of a crash the occurred around 5:18 p.m.

The vehicle was last seen heading toward Morton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4470.

#BPDCommunityAlert: Investigators Seeking the Public’s Help in Efforts to Locate Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to Leaving the Scene of an Accident in Dorchester https://t.co/3um9DYcowC pic.twitter.com/da6tbFVYne — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 19, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)