BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police released photos and a video Wednesday night of a car possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed a four-year-old boy in Hyde Park on Tuesday.

The car, police said, is described as a dark gray subcompact hatchback. It was last seen driving on Wood Avenue in the direction of Cummings Highway.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them as investigators continue efforts to track down a driver who they say left the scene of the deadly crash.

Family members identified the child who was killed as Ivan Pierre. On Wednesday afternoon, Pierre’s uncle wiped away tears while speaking about his nephew.

“We’ve pretty much seen it all, accidents happening here and drive-by shootings and now one of our own was taken from us,” Heroldy Limage said.

Limage said the crash happened as the family gathered to see the boy’s mother’s new car around 9:30 p.m. Limage said the boy’s mother had just got home and family members were gathering by the door waiting to see the car.

“I think that’s when my nephew snuck out and nobody really saw when he did,” Limage said. “Next thing, there was an impact that everyone heard outside. They rushed outside, and there he was lying in the street, barely moving.”

Rakeem Kelly was sitting in his parked car near the crash site. He said he saw the car hit Pierre.

“I just heard this loud bang. It sounded like a car accident, like two cars hitting each other and I jumped,” Kelly said. “When I looked up, that’s when I saw the baby getting run over.”

Authorities said an off-duty firefighter on scene attempted life-saving efforts. The four-year-old Pierre was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Asked how the mother of the boy who was killed was coping on Wednesday, Limage responded.

“She isn’t,” he said. “I don’t know how else to put it but she’s not coping. She’s not talking to anyone.”

Less than a day after the crash, neighbors said they were frustrated with the city and drivers as they said speeding is out of control.

“People drive 100 miles an hour,” one neighbor said.

“Do something about it, people. We’re taxpayers. Do something about it. I’m sick and tired of kids getting killed,” the same person said.

Police have asked for the public’s help in their investigation.

In the meantime, friends showed up on Wednesday afternoon to console the grieving family who is hoping the driver in this case comes forward.

“The least you could have done was stop and check on the kid and that was too much for you to do,” Limage said. “Help us by stopping this suffering. Bring yourself to the police and let them do their job. Let them find the proper way to deal with this.”

Individuals with information about this incident can contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

