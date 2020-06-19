Boston police render aid to man who slashed himself with box cutter on Boylston Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers rendered aid to a distraught man who harmed himself with a box cutter in the middle of Boylston Street on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for a person with a knife on Boylston Street just after 6 p.m. found the man standing in the middle of the street with a box cutter in his hand, police said.

The man allegedly refused attempts to step onto the sidewalk and held the box cutter to his throat while “screaming that he wanted to die” and telling the officers at the scene to shoot him.

The officers who responded used de-escalation tactics to deter him from harming himself before he ran down Boylston Street and proceeded to cut his throat with the box cutter, police said, causing officers to immediately begin rendering life-saving aid.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

