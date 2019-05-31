BOSTON (WHDH) - A report of shots fired at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital Thursday turned out to be either a mistake or a hoax, Boston police said.

Officers responding to a call from an emergency room charge nurse alerted about shots fired through an email investigated the incident by speaking with staff and security, according to police.

They then reportedly determined that the call was either a mistake or a hoax.

Staff shut down the emergency room during the investigation.

