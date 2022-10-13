BOSTON (WHDH) - A reported kidnapping incident in Boston turned out to be a “misunderstanding,” according to police, after the van and child at the center of the case were safely located.
Boston Police provided the update at 4:47 p.m., hours after officials asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle allegedly tied to the incident involving an 8-year-old child.
Details on what caused the misunderstanding have not yet been released, but the department thanked all individuals involved in contributing to the search.
—
Original article posted at 2:17 p.m., Oct. 13
Boston Police are investigating a reported kidnapping at 700 Commonwealth Ave., near the Boston University campus and the BU East MBTA stop, at about 1:10 p.m. The investigating is in its preliminary stages.
Police said the boy who’s been reportedly kidnapped is an 8-year-old and is of Asian descent. The suspect in question is a white female.
Boston University students in the area notified police of the suspicious-looking incident.
Police have shared an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle, a dark-colored van, possibly a gray Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker. It was headed toward Kenmore when it was last seen.
