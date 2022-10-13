BOSTON (WHDH) - A reported kidnapping incident in Boston turned out to be a “misunderstanding,” according to police, after the van and child at the center of the case were safely located.

Boston Police provided the update at 4:47 p.m., hours after officials asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle allegedly tied to the incident involving an 8-year-old child.

Details on what caused the misunderstanding have not yet been released, but the department thanked all individuals involved in contributing to the search.

The van and child have been located, and this incident was a misunderstanding. Thank you to all of our media partners and the public who promptly shared this information. Thank you to the individuals who saw something and said something. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022

Original article posted at 2:17 p.m., Oct. 13

Boston Police are investigating a reported kidnapping at 700 Commonwealth Ave., near the Boston University campus and the BU East MBTA stop, at about 1:10 p.m. The investigating is in its preliminary stages.

Police said the boy who’s been reportedly kidnapped is an 8-year-old and is of Asian descent. The suspect in question is a white female.

Boston University students in the area notified police of the suspicious-looking incident.

Police have shared an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle, a dark-colored van, possibly a gray Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker. It was headed toward Kenmore when it was last seen.

BREAKING: PLZ SHARE: @bostonpolice are investigating a reported kidnapping at 700 Commonwealth Ave., near Boston University campus



They believe this gray Mercedes van is involved. It has a white ventilation bubble on roof & several stickers on bumper (incl. a yellow oval) #7news pic.twitter.com/lt5KnhMBGe — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) October 13, 2022

