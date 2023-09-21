BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy from the city’s Roxbury neighborhood who left for school Thursday morning, but never arrived.

Boston PD said Jaydn Betts was last seen around 8 a.m., leaving the area of Highland Street while heading to the MBTA’s Jackson Square station.

According to police, Betts was supposed to take the train to Andrew station and then walk to Upper Academy, but never arrived at school.

Stating that Betts suffers from mental health issues, the police department described Betts as a Black male with a height of 5’4″ and a slim build.

He was also believed to be wearing a Patriots winter hat at the time, along with dark-colored pants and black shoes.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Jaydn Betts of Roxbury https://t.co/rgJ6BaF2GM pic.twitter.com/YxKhH07qSf — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 21, 2023

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Boston PD’s B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact police via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

