Boston police rescue woman stuck in manhole

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police rescued a woman who got stuck in a manhole early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the area of Court and School streets for a confined space rescue.

EMS treated the woman on scene, as well as put her in an ambulance. It is unclear if she was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)