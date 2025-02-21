BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a bank robbery in Downtown Crossing Friday morning.

At around 9:36 a.m., officers were called to the Citizens Bank at 580 Washington St. for a robbery in progress, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect implied they were armed, but did not show a weapon, police said.

Officers said cash was stolen, but the exact amount has not been publicly released.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the robbery. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

