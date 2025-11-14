BOSTON (WHDH) - Just after 9 a.m. officers were called to 39 Bowdoin Street in Boston for a report of a person shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nearly a dozen police cruisers could be seen responding and homicide detectives were walking in and out of the building throughout the morning.

The entrance to the apartments was blocked off to the public by police tape as police continued their investigation.

