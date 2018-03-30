Boston Police: 1 dead after daylight shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say one person was shot and killed Friday morning in the city’s Dorchester section.

Officers responded just after 9 a.m. to a call for a person shot in the area of 120 Quincy Street.

On arrival, officers found a man, in his 30s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

