Boston police respond to reports of shots fired in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing several charges after police responded to reports of shots fired in Roxbury early Friday morning.

Officers arrived in the area of 42 Brook Ave. around 3:03 a.m. and found evidence of an incident in the area, according to a release issued by Boston police.

While still on the scene, officers learned that the suspect was seen entering into a nearby home.

As they were searching the area, they noticed a man peaking out of a second-floor window.

The man quickly ducked out of sight upon seeing the police officers in an attempt to conceal himself, police said.

While officers were searching the home, they found 32-year-old Carlos Barros hiding under a bed.

Questioning proved that Barros did not live at the house and police took him into custody.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a firearm and an empty magazine, discarded in the bedroom closet.

Barros is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

