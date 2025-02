DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a shooting at Columbia Terrace in Dorchester.

Police say one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and no arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

