Boston police respond to shooting outside Dorchester liquor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responding to a reported shooting outside a liquor store in Dorchester Thursday evening.

Officers responding to the scene outside Morton Wine & Liquors on Norfolk Street around 4 p.m. found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

It is unclear if authorities have identified a suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

