Boston police respond to shooting outside Mattapan restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responding to a reported shooting incident outside a restaurant in Mattapan Thursday evening.

Officers responding to the scene outside The Only One Jamaican Restaurant on Norfolk Street around 4 p.m. found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators do not believe the shooting took place in that area.

They do believe it happened somewhere on Morton Street.

It is unclear how the victim came to be there.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

It is unclear if authorities have identified a suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

