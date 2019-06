BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to reports of shots fired from a U-Haul truck Tuesday night in Dorchester.

It happed about 9 p.m. in the area of Thane Street.

Video showed police recovering a gun from the truck.

Police say there were no victims or suspects found on scene.

