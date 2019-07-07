Boston Police responding to 2 shootings overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are responding to several shootings overnight.

The first shooting was on Stratton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say one person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after officers responded to a nearby shooting on Wilmore Street.

Police say a man was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital and his injuries are minor.

No additional information was available.

It is unclear if the shootings are related in any way.

