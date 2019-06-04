Boston police responding to daylight shooting in the Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in the Back Bay.

Officers responded to a report of a male shot at the intersection of West Newton Street and Huntington Avenue about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

