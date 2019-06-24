Boston police responding to officer-involved shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Dorchester on Monday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of Penhallow Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a heavy police presence in the neighborhood. Multiple shell casings could be seen in a nearby driveway, and officers were canvassing the neighborhood, interviewing potential witnesses.

Witnesses told 7NEWS that 15-20 gunshots were heard, and a crowd of people was seen running away from a nearby playground.

Officers on scene told 7NEWS crews to move away from the scene due to the presence of a deceased person in the roadway.

It is not known if there have been any arrests. The condition of the officers involved is not known at this time. Boston police are expected to give an update on the shooting at around 8 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)