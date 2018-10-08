Boston police responding to report of baby in cardiac arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after responding to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest on Monday.

Officers responded to 229 River St. around noon for an active cardiac arrest call, according to Boston police.

A baby was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

