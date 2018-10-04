Boston police responding to report of shots fired near Simmons University

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a report of shots fired near Simmons University Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers are responding to an area near 300 The Fenway, according to the Boston Police Department.

The university sent out an alert ordering students to shelter in place, stay away from windows and run if possible.

Students evacuated from Simmons University amid unconfirmed report of a shot fired, perhaps at the Science Building. Some students are in tears, phoning or texting parents. pic.twitter.com/Jl6ZyBrewr — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 4, 2018

Northeastern University and Emmanuel College have both confirmed police activity near the Simmons campus and Boston Latin School.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

