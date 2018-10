BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have found a missing 12-year-old boy who hadn’t been seen since Friday.

Jah’brion Daise-Raper was last seen on Friday in the area of 437 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.

On Monday night, Boston police announced on Twitter that the boy had been found safe and sound.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)